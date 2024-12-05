Checkmarx Positioned as a Leader and Fast Mover in Inaugural 2024

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

Checkmarx has been positioned as a Leader and Fast Mover in the inaugural GigaOm Radar Report for Software Supply Chain Security for 2024. In an age when CXOs must face the increasing complexity of software and the expansion of its threat surface, the GigaOm Radar report notes, “Prioritizing software supply chain security (SSCS) and new technologies will strengthen defenses, reduce risks, and ensure long-term success in today’s digital landscape.” GigaOm’s first Radar for Software Supply Chain Security provides an overview of leading SSCS vendors to help enterprise decision-makers make more informed investment decisions.

GigaOm positioned Checkmarx as a Leader and Fast Mover in the Maturity and Platform Play quadrant of the SSCS Radar chart, noting that its cloud-native Checkmarx One enterprise AppSec platform received high scores on most key features, including:

Risk scoring and analysis, which aggregates risk and vulnerability data across Checkmarx solutions and integrated third-party application security solutions through robust application security posture management (ASPM).

Automated security testing through dynamic application security testing (DAST), static application security testing (SAST) and application programming interface (API) security and container security, supporting a wide range of frameworks and languages.

Infrastructure-as-code (IaC) security scanning, providing automatic detection and analyzing IaC files to find misconfigurations or vulnerabilities, as well as an extensive set of categories including access control, best practices, semantics and structure.