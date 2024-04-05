Checkmarx One Total Economic Impact Study Finds Return on Investment of 177% in Fewer Than Six Months and Gain of $7.13M in Benefits Over Three Years

April 2024 by Checkmarx

Checkmarx released a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on The Total Economic Impact™of Checkmarx: Cost Savings and Business Benefits Enabled by the Checkmarx One Platform, March 2024. The analysis was based on Forrester interviews with eight Checkmarx customers in the financial, healthcare, manufacturing, professional services and technology industries with annual revenues of $50 million to $180 billion.

Digital transformation is shifting business from offline processes to online applications, with intense pressure on developers to create, update and release applications faster than ever before – and on application security (AppSec) teams to manage the risk of that transformation. The Checkmarx One cloud-native application security platform consolidates AppSec tools and streamlines the developer experience, prioritizing and providing essential context on vulnerabilities across an organization’s entire application footprint.

The Forrester TEI study examines the potential return on investment (ROI) and business benefits organizations may realize by deploying Checkmarx One within software development operations and workflows. The representative interviews and financial analysis found that a composite organization experienced benefits of $7.13M over three years versus costs of $2.57M, adding up to a net present value of $4.55M and ROI of 177%.

Other quantified benefits for the enterprise include:

• 35% reduction in the likelihood of a breach

• 40-50% improvement in developer productivity for security tasks

• 30-40% improvement in security analyst efficiency

• 50% less time to scan and review code

• 30-40% reduction in vulnerability review time

• 167 hours saved annually from streamlined reporting

“Reduction of security risk is the top priority for enterprise CISOs, with application security becoming an increasingly critical part of the equation,” said Checkmarx CMO Amit Daniel. “With millions of lines of code driving every business today, having a means to consolidate and improve the maturity of AppSec operations is becoming a significant differentiator in a competitive economic climate.”