Checkmarx is a Customers’ Choice in Gartner® Peer Insights™ for Application Security Testing

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Checkmarx has been recognized by customers on Gartner® Peer Insights™ as a Customers’ Choice for Application Security Testing for the sixth consecutive year. Checkmarx is the only AST vendor to be recognized as a Customers’ Choice every year since the first Voice of the Customer for Application Security Testing report in 2019, receiving great ratings for Support Experience (4.8/5)., Sales Experience (4.6/5) and Deployment Experience (4.7/5). Notably, Checkmarx received the highest Product Capabilities score of any AST vendor in the Customers’ Choice Quadrant, with a score of 4.7 out of 5.

Last year Checkmarx was named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing, its sixth consecutive recognition as a Leader.

The company’s distinction in this year’s Gartner Peer Insights is based on feedback and ratings from 124 Checkmarx verified end users as of July 2024. Overall, Checkmarx customers rated Checkmarx 4.7 out of 5, with 92% saying they would be willing to recommend Checkmarx.

As of July 2024, Checkmarx customer feedback shared on Gartner Peer Insights includes:

"Checkmarx One has been an invaluable tool in strengthening our software development security practices, giving us confidence that our code is robust and secure. The combination of accuracy, efficiency and ease of use has greatly improved our ability to proactively and efficiently manage security risks." * – Manager, IT Security and Risk Management, Retail Industry

"We are a fast-paced organization in development, and we need a tool that can match this pace. Checkmarx was indeed the best option for this." – Senior Security Engineer, Telecommunications Industry

"It has been a seamless experience using Checkmarx One. The consolidated dashboard view provides a holistic overview of the security posture." – Security Analyst, IT Services Industry

*Reviews have been edited to account for errors and readability