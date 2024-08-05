Checkmarx Introduces Advanced Container Security

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

With the enterprise increasingly challenged to speed application deployment as the attack surface continually expands, Checkmarx, the industry leader in cloud-native application security, has introduced a powerful new Container Security solution. Offered as part of its cloud-native Checkmarx One application security (AppSec) platform, the new Container Security solution enhances team efficiency while delivering early vulnerability identification, actionable insights and streamlined mitigation within familiar development processes and workflows.

Sysdig runtime insights are integrated within the Checkmarx One platform to enhance threat detection by combining static analysis with runtime monitoring. Checkmarx Container Security thus enables more immediate, proactive response and mitigation strategies than other solutions, as well as a complete view of container security, leading to improved security posture. In addition, in a capability unique in the industry, Checkmarx Container Security identifies and flags malicious packages, emphasising the critical risk they pose and provides runtime usage information, offering insights into whether malicious packages are actively used in running containers.

With Checkmarx Container Security, heads of development can trust their teams are able to integrate security readily within their familiar workflows. Developers and AppSec teams can make use of a robust feature set that ensures a thorough and proactive approach. Features include:

Image Scanning and Breakdown: Multi-layered approach analysing each layer of an image to identify vulnerabilities and potential threats. A granular view of each container image layer helps pinpoint security issues

Package Inspection: Ensures packages within container images meet security best practices

Vulnerability Assessment: Prioritizes vulnerabilities based on severity with detailed information and remediation guidance

Triage Risks: Manages the severity and status of vulnerabilities with detailed audit trails

Base Image Remediation: Recommends alternative base images with a lower security risk profile

Malicious Package Identification: Leverages a proprietary database of more than 385,000 malicious packages discovered by the Checkmarx security research team. Container Security identifies and flags fully malicious packages as well as those for which only certain versions are flagged as malicious, alerting when packages are in active use in running containers.

Results View: Intuitive interface providing detailed scan results and analysis

Scan Risk Report: Comprehensive reports summarizing scan results, downloadable in various formats.