Checkmarx Comment: Fujitsu Cyberattack Personal Data and Customer Info Compromise

March 2024 by John Allison, director of public sector at Checkmarx

“These types of attacks and the resulting breaches are now occurring with alarming regularity. There are many lessons learned from breaches going back to Sony up through SolarWinds. The reduction of cybersecurity risk is a constant challenge for CISOs when everything from networks to endpoints to potentially thousands of applications developed in-house must be locked down. Emerging regulation and legislation in various parts of the world only add to the complexity. Ongoing investment in consolidated solutions that streamline and simply management of these risks, such as those covering software supply chain security risk, must be made in order to establish the most stringent possible defences.”