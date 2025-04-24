Checkmarx announced the availability of Checkmarx One application security platform

April 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Checkmarx announced the availability of the industry’s application security posture management (ASPM) solution within the most widely used integrated development environments (IDEs). The cloud-based Checkmarx One application security platform dramatically improves developer experience of AppSec-related tasks and provides helpful tools for prioritization and remediation of vulnerabilities without disruption, thereby enabling optimal developer workflows to scale to meet the needs of the business.

With recent research showing that 72% of developers at large enterprises spend more than 17 hours each week on security-related tasks, the challenge of simplifying developer experience of AppSec is critical. In direct response to this challenge, Checkmarx One now delivers ASPM directly to the IDE, empowering developers to accelerate vulnerability prioritization, speed up remediation, and better protect the business — all while saving valuable time.

IDC’s Katie Norton, Research Manager for DevSecOps and Software Supply Chain, noted: "Bringing ASPM context directly into the IDE reflects a forward-looking approach to prioritizing security efforts based on risk earlier in the development process. By surfacing relevant insights in context and reducing reliance on downstream ticketing systems, Checkmarx can help developers take timely action on high-priority findings and improve collaboration between security and engineering teams."

In addition to delivering the ASPM view within the IDE, Checkmarx is announcing powerful new capabilities in Checkmarx One that streamline the process of AppSec for developers, including:

Pre-commit Secrets Scanning in the IDE, powered by the Checkmarx One detection engine, helps developers eliminate redundant fixes, reduce engineering effort and proactively safeguard the business.

JFrog Artifactory Integration enables customers to safeguard proprietary code and ensure compliance in private registries while empowering developers to deliver secure code faster.

Head of Engineering Dashboard allows engineering leaders to gain a single, data-driven view to enforce AppSec best practices and drive engineering efficiency across teams.

Checkmarx One provides complete coverage across any cloud-native application during the development phase. It enables both speed and security to improve the experience of software developers while addressing the rising threats of software supply chain attacks, API exploits and malicious code.