Checkmarx and Wiz are announced an extended partnership

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

Checkmarx and Wiz are announced an extended partnership to further enrich the Wiz platform. This enhancement marks the first-ever integration providing static application security testing (SAST) results to a cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) vendor, setting a new industry standard for application security and cloud protection.

This new integration builds on the early results of the partnership, which enriched application security findings with cloud insights on network exposure to prioritize remediation and fine-tune risk scores. Checkmarx is the first AppSec vendor to enrich the Wiz platform with SAST scan results at the repository level, with additional plans to extend to other security engines in the future. This supports a comprehensive security strategy from code to cloud and back.

The integration of Checkmarx SAST, part of Checkmarx One, with the Wiz platform builds upon Wiz’ “Shift Left, Shield Right” strategy, bringing application security insights directly into cloud security operations. This enables a more coherent and actionable security posture across organizations’ entire software lifecycle. Adding SAST data enables mutual customers to correlate Checkmarx’ application security findings with Wiz’s cloud security findings to understand and prioritize the issues that pose the most significant risk to critical assets such as sensitive data, thereby enhancing overall cloud security posture.

The enriched integration represents a forward-thinking approach to application security, anticipating the needs of modern enterprises to secure their dynamic cloud and software assets.