Check Point Software Recognized as a Visionary in Endpoint Security in 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. announced that it has been recognized as a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms. Check Point Harmony Endpoint is shaping the future of workspace security with flexible deployment options and a unified security approach, offering robust endpoint protection tailored to organizations of any scale.

Businesses today are grappling with more advanced cyber threats aimed particularly at endpoints, highlighted by Check Point Research’s report of a 30% increase in global cyber-attacks in the second quarter of 2024. Simultaneously, they must navigate the complexities of managing numerous security solutions. Check Point Harmony Endpoint mitigates these challenges by providing robust protection, with a 99.8% block rate against new malware, ransomware, and zero-day attacks. It ensures seamless security across diverse devices and networks, simplifying management and reducing operational costs.

Gary Li, Vice President of Research Institute at Gotion High-Tech emphasized our features, stating that, "Check Point Harmony Endpoint satisfied all of our criteria and efficiently addressed our current cybersecurity risks. Its autonomous detection and response capability also enable our team to easily intercept attacks and prevent them from affecting users and endpoints."

Harmony Endpoint offers a robust and all-encompassing security solution for endpoints, featuring advanced EPP, EDR, and XDR functionalities, that safeguard remote workforces against the intricate threats of today’s digital environment. Harmony Endpoint is part of the Check Point Infinity Platform, a comprehensive platform that provides top-tier security across data centers, networks, cloud services, branch offices, and remote users, all managed through a unified interface.