Change Healthcare attack - commentary from Active Directory expert

Februar 2024 von Dmitry Sotnikov, Chief Product Officer at Cayosoft

"Although the details of the Change Healthcare attack are still

emerging, the widespread nature of its consequences, i.e., the company

not being able to conduct its business, makes us assume that the very

foundation of all systems — corporate directory services — has fallen

victim to the attack. When this happens, users cannot log in and get

access to all directory-enabled applications, and thus, nothing works.

In 90% of sizable companies today, this corporate directory is Microsoft

Active Directory (AD) that, in many cases, is then replicated to its

cloud version, Entra ID. Hackers attack AD because it allows them to

discover corporate resources and spread their attack laterally, and

because of the impact of such an attack. Protecting AD is thus crucial

in keeping corporate IT functioning. Bringing AD back and ensuring that

it is clean is the first step in bringing back the whole of corporate

IT."