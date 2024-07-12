CGI selected as a technology partner to help advance the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s modernization initiatives

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

CGI Federal Inc., the wholly owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc., announces its selection as a technology partner for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to help the Bureau lower costs and increase project and program success through modernization of their IT systems. CGI’s selection enables the company to bid on task orders under the FBI Information Technology Supplies and Support Services 2nd Generation (ITSSS-2) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA), which carries a ceiling value of US$8 billion. This new BPA was awarded under the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS).

“As a trusted partner to the FBI and Department of Justice, we help these organizations accelerate their digital transformations to deliver business and mission outcomes,” said Clay Goldwein, CGI Senior Vice-President, National Security and Justice.

Under the BPA, CGI will leverage its global services and solutions ecosystem and extensive alliance network to deliver business consulting services, systems integration and managed IT services to drive value aligned with the Bureau’s existing and future objectives.

“This new agreement will allow CGI to build upon a decade of success working with the FBI, to bring the right talent, tools and emerging technologies that the Bureau needs to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving mission and technology landscape,” said Robert Moskowitz, CGI Vice-President, Consulting Services. “Moreover, CGI’s presence in FBI locations such as the National Capital Region and Huntsville, Alabama, enables us to support the FBI’s Strategic Realignment and other initiatives while leveraging top local talent within the communities where we live and work.”