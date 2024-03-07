Cellebrite Launches FedRAMP Authorization Process

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Cellebrite DI Ltd. announced the launch of the process to authorize its software-as-a-service offerings with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®). The authorization will enable Cellebrite’s federal customers to leverage their use of the Company’s SaaS solutions, support faster and more cost-effective procurement processes, eliminate duplicative assessment efforts and ensure consistent application of information security standards. FedRAMP authorization ensures a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services.

As part of this process, Cellebrite selected cybersecurity services pioneer Coalfire to support the activities required to complete this process, which is planned to be completed within the next twelve months. More than 70% of FedRAMP-authorized providers turn to Coalfire for their assessment and advisory needs. Coalfire has earned a reputation for bringing cloud service providers, including the world’s largest clouds, to audit-ready status in record time.

Operating in one of the highest-regulated industries globally, Cellebrite’s collaboration with Coalfire will build on Cellebrite’s industry-leading security practices and helps ensure its SaaS solutions will be held to the highest standard of security and data compliance. The Company chose Coalfire for its track record in guiding customers through every phase of the FedRAMP journey and its deep cloud engineering expertise, with 100% of its submitted builds passing FedRAMP 3PAO (Third Party Assessment Organization) audit to date.

Cellebrite’s SaaS-based solutions include Guardian, a secure, scalable offering for evidence sharing, review and management that delivers greater operational efficiencies, supports better collaboration between examiners and investigators, helps advance cases involving digital evidence and strengthens the overall chain of custody. Our end-to-end platform helps investigative teams in both public and private sectors close cases faster, smarter and more defensibly than ever before.