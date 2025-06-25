Cellebrite Integrates Data from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC)

June 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Cellebrite announced the expansion of its relationship with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that will help speed up investigations involving crimes against children. NCMEC’s CyberTipline hash value list is now integrated within Cellebrite’s flagship digital forensics software, Cellebrite Inseyets, allowing public safety agencies to immediately pinpoint known child sexual abuse material (CSAM) files – speeding up time to evidence and justice for victims and survivors of abuse. The hash value list contains approximately 10-million files reported by electronic service providers to NCMEC, which have been confirmed to depict apparent CSAM.

Instead of spending hours reviewing data to locate CSAM on suspected offenders’ devices, this integration allows digital forensic examiners and investigators around the world to match CSAM files instantly. This provides investigators with the evidence needed to arrest and prosecute offenders, and in parallel, limit law enforcement’s exposure to the material, which helps protect their mental health.

New Hampshire ICAC Task Force Commander Eric Kinsman adds, “We are very excited about this integration. When a known CSAM match is made, it adds to the probable cause in an investigation which greatly increases our chances to arrest an offender, ensuring they are no longer a danger in our community.”

This integration, available to Cellebrite Design Partners for early access now and generally available the week of June 30 2025, is part of Cellebrite’s “Operation Find Them All” (OFTA) initiative. The landmark program is helping public safety agencies use technology to protect children – alongside strategic partners including NCMEC, The Exodus Road and Raven. Since launching in January of 2024, OFTA has assisted in numerous investigations that have helped rescue hundreds of victims and resulted in the arrests of dozens of perpetrators. OFTA is playing an important, active, ongoing role in helping to further investigations where NCMEC is assisting public safety agencies in cases involving missing and endangered children.

References to Websites and Social Media Platforms

References to information included on, or accessible through, websites and social media platforms do not constitute incorporation by reference of the information contained at or available through such websites or social media platforms, and you should not consider such information to be part of this press release.