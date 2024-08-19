Catharina Eklof appointed as Chief Executive Officer of IDEX Biometrics

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

IDEX Biometrics has appointed Catharina Eklof as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective as of today.

Catharina Eklof has for the last three years served as Chief Commercial Officer for IDEX Biometrics and has been instrumental in the transformation from a component provider to a full biometric solution company.

Catharina brings global experience in business transformation and has been driving profitable growth initiatives and led commercialization of new technology solutions across industry leading global companies as Mastercard and Securitas.