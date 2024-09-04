Catalogic Enhances CloudCasa

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

CloudCasa by Catalogic announced significant enhancements to its CloudCasa platform. These updates focus on advanced backup capabilities, extended Azure support, and comprehensive Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) features, addressing the complex needs of diverse Kubernetes environments.

CloudCasa provides enterprises with the ability to scale their businesses with multi-cluster management across all Kubernetes distributions and hybrid cloud environments. By delivering the benefits of open source and SaaS management, with no vendor lock-in, CloudCasa addresses management, governance, and compliance requirements for Kubernetes data protection and disaster recovery.

The latest enhancements to CloudCasa include:

Enhanced Backup Capabilities for Non-snapshot Environments: CloudCasa now supports the backup of Persistent Volumes (PVs) without the need for snapshot capabilities. This customer-driven update provides multiple methods for "live backup", allowing users to handle PVs in environments where traditional snapshot technologies are not supported. This flexibility is crucial for organizations using less sophisticated storage solutions, ensuring data consistency and protection across all Kubernetes deployments.

Extended Azure Support with Azure Arc and Government Cloud Storage Compatibility: In response to the growing demand for versatile cloud solutions, CloudCasa has expanded its integration with Azure, offering full support for Azure Arc-enabled Kubernetes clusters. This simplifies the management of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, making CloudCasa a seamless solution for organizations with complex infrastructure. CloudCasa now supports Azure Government cloud storage, ensuring that U.S. government agencies and their partners can leverage robust and secure cloud storage capabilities.