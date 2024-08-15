Capital.com Launches Public Bug Bounty Programme

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Capital.com has announced the launch of its public bug bounty programme hosted on leading crowdsourced security platform, Intigriti. This initiative highlights the company’s proactive approach to cybersecurity and commitment to maintaining the highest standards of cybersecurity and safety of its users’ assets and data.

The bug bounty programme invites security researchers and ethical hackers from around the world to identify and report potential software security vulnerabilities within Capital.com’s platforms. In return for their expertise and efforts, participants will be eligible to earn cash rewards based on the severity and impact of the vulnerabilities they uncover.

Security researchers interested in participating can find detailed guidelines and submission criteria on the Intigriti platform. All security researchers who have agreed to Capital.com’s terms and conditions and adhere to disclosure guidelines are eligible to participate in this programme.