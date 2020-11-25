camera delivers complete overviews and great details

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Axis Communications launches AXIS Q6100-E, a high-resolution multidirectional camera specially designed for operation with any AXIS Q61 PTZ Network Camera. It allows for total situational awareness in large open spaces or narrow streets and zoomed-in details with the PTZ camera.

Offering 360° overviews in 20 MP resolution, it’s designed for use with any PTZ camera in AXIS Q61 Series to provide one-click PTZ control for all the details. It includes directional audio detection which redirects the PTZ camera to the audio source whenever an audio incident is detected. Additionally, it features autopilot for automatic PTZ tracking. When motion is detected in one of the four 5 MP sensors, the PTZ camera will automatically track the object within the viewing area. AXIS Q6100-E also offers exchangeable lenses so it’s easy to change lens for specific monitoring needs. Plus, autofocus and automatic calibration for maximum flexibility.

Key features include:

• 360° camera with one-click PTZ control

• 4 x 5 MP sensors, total 20 MP resolution

• Exchangeable and tiltable lenses

• Requires an AXIS Q61 PTZ Network Camera

• Directional audio detection included

This cost-effective product uses the same bracket, power supply, and network cable as the connected AXIS Q61 PTZ Network Camera, so there’s no extra equipment required helping to simplify installation.