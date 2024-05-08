Cado Security Introduces Cado Security Platform

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

Cado Security announced the world’s solution to perform forensic investigations in distroless container environments. With Cado Security’s new offering, security teams can investigate the root cause, scope, and impact of malicious activity detected within distroless container environments to gain greater visibility into cloud risk.

Distroless containers are designed for efficiency and security, stripped of standard OS components like shell utilities and package managers. While these containers offer some security benefits by minimising the attack surface, they actually leave a huge security blindspot when something malicious does indeed occur. Until today, it was impossible to perform an investigation in these environments, resulting in a significant visibility gap.

Cado Security delivers a first-of-its-kind solution that addresses the unique challenges distroless containers introduce for security teams. Cado’s unique patent-pending approach collects data from distroless and private clusters without impacting the target container to enable immediate investigation. The collected data includes running processes, crucial log files, and forensic artifacts. Cado also uses its previously open-sourced "varc" toolset to collect memory from individual processes for forensic analysis. This evidence is then seamlessly presented in the Cado platform for unprecedented visibility into cloud risk.