BX Group launched mTLS (Mutual Transport Layer Security) protocol

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

HBX Group has set a new security standard in the industry with the implementation of the mTLS (Mutual Transport Layer Security) protocol. This two-factor authentication technology will provide an additional layer of protection to guarantee security in the operations of its partners and customers using the HBX Group API, which include travel agencies and tour operators, among others.

HBX Group is the first B2B company in the travel industry to adopt mTLS, underscoring its commitment to innovation and security in a sector where cybersecurity is becoming more important than ever.

This implementation is the result of the success of the pilot programme carried out with a selected group of partners and customers. This validation not only confirmed the effectiveness of the protocol, but also its ease of integration and the positive impact on the operational confidence of all participants.

Building on this success, HBX Group is now prepared to expand the reach of this technology to the rest of its partner and customer community, who will be invited to adopt this new security standard, used widely by sectors renowned for their security standards, such as finance, payments and banking.