Bugcrowd Welcomes Umesh Shankar to Board of Advisors

July 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Bugcrowd announced that Umesh Shankar, Corporate Vice President of Data, Privacy & Security Engineering at Microsoft AI, has joined its Board of Advisors. Shankar’s extensive experience in data protection, privacy, and AI-driven security will be invaluable as Bugcrowd continues to innovate its platform and expand its market reach. This addition further solidifies Bugcrowd’s commitment to advancing AI-powered crowdsourced intelligence through ever-evolving capabilities and offerings.

Shankar is currently the Corporate Vice President of Data, Privacy & Security Engineering at Microsoft AI, where he is responsible for ensuring that Microsoft AI products uphold user trust through privacy-first engineering. Previously, Shankar spent over 18 years at Google, most recently as a Distinguished Engineer and the Chief Technologist for Google Cloud Security. There, he led major security and privacy initiatives, including data protection, key management, authentication, authorization, and insider risk controls. He also spearheaded the integration of generative AI-powered features into Google’s security offerings, enhancing automated security management. Additionally, Shankar contributed to Google Assistant, focusing on developer tools, identity, monetization, and discovery. He holds a PhD and MS in Computer Science from the University of California, Berkeley, where he specialized in security and privacy. He also earned a BA in Computer Science from Harvard University.

The addition of Shankar to Bugcrowd’s Board of Advisors strategically bolsters the company’s deep bench of cybersecurity leadership. Under Shankar’s guidance, Bugcrowd is poised to enhance its AI security offerings and reinforce its dedication to building a more secure digital world. This collaboration emphasizes the increasing importance of robust security in an AI-driven landscape, further solidifying Bugcrowd’s position as a trusted partner for organizations globally.