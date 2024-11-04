Bugcrowd Names Trey Ford as CISO

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Trey is a seasoned strategic advisor and security thought leader with over 25 years of experience in offensive and defensive security disciplines. Trey has held key leadership roles at Deepwatch, Vista Equity Partners, Salesforce, Black Hat, and more. He has also been a valued member of Bugcrowd’s advisory board for over a decade.

Trey is passionate about working with enterprise leaders, corporate directors, and investors to help teams strengthen their technology and execution strategy.

Bugcrowd also announced the availability of Bugcrowd Continuous Attack Surface Pentesting as a Service Subscription, a new way to consume pen testing. By using this subscription model, customers can enjoy the flexibility and predictability of pre-paid capacity on the Bugcrowd Platform to be drawn-down on demand.

In addition, Bugcrowd announced an additional growth capital facility of $50 million from Silicon Valley Bank in October. The new financing will further scale Bugcrowd’s AI-powered platform globally, fund continued innovation into the Bugcrowd Platform, and leverage opportunities for strategic M&A, providing added value to clients, partners, and the hacker community.

The Bugcrowd Platform connects organizations with trusted security researchers and hackers to help proactively defend themselves against sophisticated threats. For over a decade, Bugcrowd’s unique "skills-as-a-service" approach has uncovered more high-impact vulnerabilities than traditional methods, along with clearer ROI, for more than 1,200 customers – including OpenAI, Google, T-Mobile, Carvana, the US Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO), ExpressVPN, Rapyd, New Relic, and OpenSea. With unmatched flexibility and access to a decade of vulnerability intelligence, the Bugcrowd Platform has evolved to address a changing attack surface influenced by adoption of mobile infrastructure, hybrid work, APIs, crypto, cloud workloads, and AI. Bugcrowd’s crowdsourced solutions include penetration-testing-as-a-service, managed bug bounties, vulnerability disclosure programs (VDPs), and AI Safety and Security products.