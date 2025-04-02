Bugcrowd Launches New MSP Offering to Address Pentesting Backlog

April 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Bugcrowd announced the availability of its new Managed Service Provider (MSP) offering. This service is designed to help MSPs efficiently address the backlog of compliance-related pentests. By providing a standardized and scalable solution, with streamlined scoping, Bugcrowd’s MSP offering empowers small to midsize businesses to meet their compliance requirements without delay. The service leverages the unique and extensive pen testing expertise of The Crowd (also known as ethical hackers) to deliver a reliable and efficient way for MSPs to enhance their capabilities and offer new, best-in-class services to their clients. This launch marks a significant step forward in Bugcrowd’s mission to broaden support for MSPs and their customers.

The new offering helps MSPs support skill gaps within their practices, provides co-branding with Bugcrowd’s best-in-class pentesting capabilities, and offers attractive revenue opportunities for interested partners. Key capabilities include:

• Comprehensive Services - MSP Pentesting capabilities include networking, API’s, web, mobile apps, and cloud configuration testing.

• Standardized Delivery - Managed by Bugcrowd, program methodology consistently provides a reliable and standardized approach to pentesting.

• Short Stand-up Time - Partners can launch engagements in as little as three business days, ensuring rapid response times for urgent compliance needs.

• RapidRevenue – Partners can benefit from faster revenue recognition through faster initiation of engagements, making it financially advantageous for MSPs.

• Powered by Bugcrowd - Partners not only enhance their service portfolio but also instill confidence in their clients by leveraging Bugcrowd’s industry-leading expertise in cybersecurity.

• Expand into other Bugcrowd offerings - Crowdsourced offerings like Bug Bounty, Vulnerability Disclosure Programs, Attack Surface Management, and more are available for traditional resale.

The new MSP offering is available immediately to a limited number of partners. Pricing is based on a flat rate model, with various options depending on the scope of the pentesting required.