Bugcrowd Acquires Informer

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

Bugcrowd announced it has acquired Informer, a provider of external attack surface management (ASM) and continuous penetration testing. This acquisition widens Bugcrowd’s innovation lead in providing crowdsourced security to customers of all sizes, and in all industries, delivered through a flexible, data- and AI-driven SaaS platform. By integrating Informer’s expertise and technologies into its portfolio, Bugcrowd will further accelerate its reach and capabilities to customers globally with even more advanced solutions to address their evolving needs for proactive security. Further terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ASM is a critical aspect of modern security-minded organizations’ overall cybersecurity strategy, involving the identifying, assessing, and continuous monitoring of potential vulnerabilities and threats that exist in an organization’s external-facing systems, applications, and networks. Founded in 2014, UK-based Informer’s scalable external ASM software harnesses the power of continuous asset discovery, and integrated expert penetration testing. The company provides security and IT leaders with business-critical security insights to monitor and reduce cyber risk. This new combination enables Bugcrowd to expand its footprint in the growing ASM market - $3.3 billion by 2029 at a (CAGR) of 29%.

Informer automates the identification of the external attack surface from organizations and provides specialized penetration testing services to its clients. The company combines continuous asset discovery, and penetration testing in one platform, bringing together the power of machine learning and expert penetration testing in a single SaaS solution. Informer has built a strong external ASM platform that provides organizations with real-time visibility into their perimeter. The combination of the two platforms will enhance the value that customers receive from Bugcrowd by bringing best-of-breed asset discovery and monitoring to multiple use cases. Informer’s expert-led penetration testing capability and ASM platform will strongly complement Bugcrowd penetration testing services and its existing Attack Surface Management offering (Bugcrowd ASM Risk) powered by the hacker community.

Powered by the crowd, Bugcrowd unleashes the ingenuity of the global hacker community for proactive cybersecurity. The addition of Informer strengthens Bugcrowd’s ASM and penetration testing offerings with the integration of the Informer ASM platform into the Bugcrowd Platform, making the continuous threat exposure management vision real for customers. More information about Informer can be found here. To learn more about Bugcrowd, visit www.bugcrowd.com.