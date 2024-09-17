BSA | The Software Alliance Calls on New European Commission to Strengthen Digital Transformation Initiatives for a Competitive European Economy

September 2024 by BSA | The Software Alliance

As the European Commission under President Ursula von der Leyen has just allocated new portfolio assignments to the 27 Commissioners-candidates, BSA | The Software Alliance underscores the need for policies that enable digital transformation, enhance competitiveness across the European economy, and to focus on implementing and assessing existing legislations before considering new laws.

This is particularly timely as Finland’s Henna Virkkunen has been named as the new Executive Vice President for Tech Sovereignty, Security, and Democracy. She will oversee the EU’s digitalization strategy, including frontier technologies and the implementation of the Digital Services Act (DSA) and Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Earlier in June, BSA published a comprehensive blog series, “BSA’s Guide to Europe’s Digital Transformation,” authored by leading experts within our organization and member company representatives. The series provides actionable recommendations essential for cultivating a successful European Digital Single Market and ensuring healthy economic growth in the digital age.

The manifesto blog series touched upon several key areas:

• Digital Market Integration: Calling for comprehensive impact assessments to understand how new digital laws intersect with existing regulations, ensuring a cohesive regulatory framework.

• Support for Businesses: Emphasizing the importance of guiding companies through the new digital landscape, particularly through enhanced compliance support and stakeholder engagement.

• Global Digital Leadership: Advocating for policies that advance international cooperation over protectionism, highlighting the importance of open digital trade and the avoidance of data localization to promote innovation.

Amid ongoing conversations about digital sovereignty and the EU’s push for open strategic autonomy, BSA highlights the need to balance independence and global cooperation.

As Europe continues to shape its digital future, BSA looks forward to engaging with the new Commissioners to translate these insights into a coherent policy framework that drives digital transformation and economic growth.