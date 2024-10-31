Brightsight expands services with SESIP certification body for the IoT market

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Brightsight, an SGS company, is proud to announce it is now recognized by GlobalPlatform as a Security Evaluation Standard for IoT Platforms (SESIP) certification body (CB) following accreditation from the Spanish national accreditation body (ENAC, ISO 17065 (nº: 220/C-PR490)).

SESIP is an optimized security evaluation methodology for IoT platforms and components. Recently adopted by CEN and CENELEC as European standard EN 17927:2023, it is the cornerstone of EU cybersecurity legislation. Based on the Common Criteria standard (ISO 15408), it is specifically tailored for the IoT market and offers key advantages such as re-usability, composition and mapping with IoT vertical standards.

The ability to provide this certification service further strengthens Brightsight’s position as the world’s leading cybersecurity laboratory, with a comprehensive one-stop-shop solution for evaluations and certification.

Brightsight is now fully equipped to issue SESIP certification – Levels 1 to 3 – worldwide for IoT platforms and components. Services include:

• New certificate issuance – valid for up to two years, or until the product undergoes security-related changes

• Certificate renewal – ensures continued certification validity