Opinion

Breaking News - Comment on Crowdstrike IT Outage - Jack Porter, Logpoint

July 2024 by Jack Porter, Public Sector Specialist at Logpoint

The comment in response to the Crowdstrike IT outage story as sourced from Jack Porter, Public Sector Specialist at Logpoint.

"The Crowdstrike outage goes to show the need for diligent quality assurance when issuing an update but it also serves as a warning about the risk associated with relying on single providers and complex cyber ecosystems. While a fix has been issued, those with additional security in place are finding it difficult to rollback their systems and get them back up and running.

Long term this has the potential to see such software dependencies regarded as an additional risk. Large cybersecurity vendors may now be included with the likes of digital service providers such as AWS, Microsoft and Google services as key suppliers by insurance companies as this has illustrated the devasting impact a security software failure can have."


