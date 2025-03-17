BMC has signed the voluntary pledges of the European Commission’s EU artificial intelligence (AI) Pact1

BMC has signed the voluntary pledges of the European Commission’s EU artificial intelligence (AI) Pact1. The company’s participation reaffirms BMC’s commitment to fostering best practices for AI across Europe by building strong foundations for reliable, accurate, and ethical AI use.

The EU AI Act helps organisations prepare their internal systems and strategies for the future of AI. The voluntary pledges of the EU AI act call on participating companies to commit to at least three core actions:

Adopting an AI governance strategy to foster the uptake of AI in the organisation and work towards future compliance with the AI Act

Identifying and mapping AI systems likely to be categorised as high-risk under the AI Act

Promoting AI awareness and literacy among staff, ensuring ethical and responsible AI development

BMC has already introduced several internal processes toward this end for AI governance and in support of the development of employees’ skills and knowledge of AI tools:

AI generalist curriculum: available for all employees

AI Knowledge Hub: accessible to all employees through the company’s intranet

Regular newsletters and communications on AI acceleration at BMC

Three online workshops for AI developers, AI champions, and leadership

BMC GenAI Use Policy is now incorporated as a BMC Corporate Policy

Ad-hoc training delivered by key stakeholders, including ops, research & development, privacy office, intellectual property counsel, etc.

AI governance councils for each business unit: consideration of AI use technologies in accordance with the BMC GenAI Use Policy

BMC plans to include midway reviews with key BMC stakeholders to ensure progress continues at its rapid rate and will be reporting on progress to the EU Commission in January 2026.