Blackline Safety SAS Achieves MASE Certification

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Blackline Safety SAS announced that it has achieved the MASE certification—a dedicated health, safety and environment initiative specifically designed for and implemented in France.

The robust programme aims to physically embed better health and safety practices and culture within organisations across all industries, covering all aspects of operation from workers and premises to cars, parking facilities, and the environment.

Certification involved implementing new processes and documentation, including conducting regular safety talks with the entire team. As certification work progressed, the company noticed greater employee engagement in health and safety measures, as well as environmental protection.

MASE certification allows Blackline Safety to share a common, signposted and structured health and safety programme with customers who are also certified, including those in the energy and petrochemical industries. Blackline can now provide them with complete traceability of all compliance and safety events for their solutions.

MASE is the latest in a series of international accreditations and certifications Blackline holds, including ISO 14001, ISO 9001, and SOC 2 Type II, as well as PAS 2060 Carbon Neutral verification for its Europe office.