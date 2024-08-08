Blackline Safety Appoints New Chief Financial Officer, Robin Kooyman

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Blackline Safety Corp is pleased to announce the appointment of Robin Kooyman, CFA, MBA, as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective September 9, 2024.

Kooyman brings 15 years of global experience in finance, capital markets, and strategic leadership, having held prominent positions with Brookfield Corporation, TD Securities and RBC Capital Markets in Canada, the U.S., and the UK.

She joins Blackline Safety from Charger Ready Properties, an energy transition business, where she served as CFO establishing the accounting, finance, IT, and legal functions. Previously, she served as CFO at Certarus, a rapidly growing North American distributor of low carbon energy solutions. During her term the company saw its adjusted EBITDA double and was acquired by Superior Plus for over $1 billion in 2023.

During her tenure as a Senior Vice President of Investor Relations at Brookfield Renewable in London, England, she played a pivotal role in boosting stock market visibility and supporting over C$1.0 billion equity issuance. Kooyman also brings extensive experience in the capital markets having held positions as Head of Global Clients - Europe, Global Equity Sales for RBC Capital Markets, and Director, Institutional Equities at TD Securities.

As a CFA Charterholder and with an MBA from the London School of Business, Kooyman also brings leadership in developing sustainability strategies and establishing strong ESG credentials. In addition, she volunteers on the Board of Wood’s Homes Foundation, serves on the Limited Partner Advisory Committee (LPAC) for The 51 (Fund II) and regularly mentors women through Women in Capital Markets (VersaFi).