BlackFog Strengthens Leadership Team with Strategic Appointments

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

BlackFog announced it has made new appointments to strengthen its leadership team as it witnesses significant growth. John Sarantakes has joined as Chief Revenue Officer, and Mark Griffith has been appointed as Vice President of Strategic Sales.

As one of its founding team members, CMO Brenda Robb has also been promoted to President of BlackFog. As executive director of the company, Brenda led the expansion of the company into Northern Ireland, where BlackFog has now established R&D headquarters. As President, Brenda’s strong leadership skills and counsel will be leveraged with BlackFog’s expansion throughout North America.

With over 28 years in technology sales, John Sarantakes will play a pivotal role as CRO in driving global sales through direct sales and the development of a strong channel. He will also target sales growth across State, Federal, Local Government and Education sectors.

Previously at InMotion Software, John served as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development. He has also held positions as Executive Vice President at Headspring Systems, Senior Vice President of Sales and General Manager of EMEA at Absolute Software and National Sales Director at Dell.

Mark Griffith was also appointed as Vice President of Strategic Sales at BlackFog. Griffith, who has more than 30 years of experience in strategic leadership and innovation, will lead BlackFog efforts to develop partnerships with MSPs and MSSPs, to secure customers in State, Local and Government agencies, and continue to work alongside customers on a tactical and operational standpoint.

These appointments lay the foundation for BlackFog’s next stage of rapid growth. As ransomware threats escalate, the demand for data protection and anti data exfiltration is at an all-time high. Organizations are seeking new effective solutions to help them protect their systems and data from ransomware attacks.