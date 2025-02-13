BlackFog Launches Anti Data Exfiltration Solution for macOS to Combat Ransomware

BlackFog launched its next-generation cybersecurity protection platform for macOS. Expanding its robust protection for Windows, Android, and ChromeOS, the new macOS edition provides comprehensive threat coverage for all Apple devices running macOS Ventura or later.

One of the biggest challenges facing all organizations is the growing threat of ransomware and AI-based attacks. With AI-powered algorithms at its core, BlackFog’s technology effectively prevents ransomware and data exfiltration 24/7, without the need for human intervention. As 94% of all publicized attacks now involve data exfiltration, preventing this has become critical in the fight against ransomware and data loss. With no data, there is no extortion, no data breach, and nothing to disclose.

BlackFog’s ADX technology is a critical advancement in the fight against ransomware, as macOS has become an increasingly attractive target for attackers leveraging sophisticated techniques to evade traditional security measures.

This latest launch follows a series of product enhancements designed to provide seamless data loss prevention without the need for complex data classification. By eliminating operational friction, BlackFog empowers organizations to enhance their security posture with minimal overhead.

With AI being leveraged by bad actors for deepfakes and other advanced phishing techniques, it is critical that organizations are prepared for the next generation of attacks. Detection of data exfiltration is becoming an important tool for every organization, as bad actors continue to remain latent for months – and sometimes years – before launching full-scale attacks. The fight against costly, disruptive and, in some cases, devastating ransomware attacks requires new approaches to this escalating problem.