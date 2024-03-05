Blackfog February State of Ransomware Report

March 2024 by Dr Darren Williams, CEO and Founder at Blackfog

Blackfog has released it’s February State of Ransomware report. Key to February was an all-time record of attacks, with 57 reported, an increase of 43% from the same time last year. Government, manufacturing and healthcare attacks are also on the rise – see Darren’s comment below.

Darren Williams, CEO and Founder of Blackfog comments:

“The momentum from January continues with an all time record for February, with a total of 57 reported attacks, an increase of 43% from 2023. Unreported attacks were also up, with a 63% increase over 2023. While we expected to see some stabilization in the unreported to reported ratio this month we saw it increase to 644%, nearly double that of last month. This indicates that many organizations are still not complying with the new SEC incident disclosure rules.

February also saw a high volume of attacks on the government, manufacturing and healthcare sectors with increases of 150%, 114% and 113% respectively. Education sector remained the leading sector with a 43% increase this month.

LockBit continues as the dominant ransomware variant with 27.2% of reported and 32.5% of unreported attacks followed by BlackCat. We also saw a new variant "Hunters", a derivative of Hive, enter the charts in 4th place in unreported attacks and expect to see this evolve in the coming months. Hunters International purchased the assets of Hive after the takedown in 2023.

Finally, data exfiltration is now involved in 91% of all attacks. As the primary goal of all attacks, data exfiltration ensures that attackers can threaten and sell victims data for years to come, regardless of whether payments are made or not. Once data loss has occurred there is no way to put the genie back in the bottle. This month we also see China and Russia dominate as the leading destinations for exfiltrated data with 18% and 8% respectively.”