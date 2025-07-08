Black Box Appoints Sean Maguire as SVP Sales for the Data Center Business

July 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Black Box® announced the appointment of Sean Maguire as Senior Vice President of Sales for its Data Center Business. As the demand for data center infrastructure continues to surge, this strategic move underscores the company’s commitment to deepening customer engagement and delivering agile, scalable and secure data center solutions across a rapidly evolving global infrastructure landscape.

With a growing presence in 35 countries and a robust portfolio designed to serve hyperscale, colocation and enterprise customers, Black Box is poised for its next phase of growth in the mission-critical infrastructure space. Maguire’s appointment marks a pivotal step in fortifying the company’s data center strategy while further embedding customer-centricity at its core.

With over 25 years of sales leadership experience across some of the most respected IT and infrastructure firms, including Atos, Digital Realty, Olsson, CEC Facilities Group, and most recently, as founder of Stratygy, Maguire brings a nuanced understanding of both the technology and the customer. His expertise lies in aligning go-to-market teams with operational delivery, building high-performance sales engines and cultivating strategic relationships that drive long-term value. In this new role, Maguire will work in close collaboration with Black Box’s global teams across sales, operations, delivery, safety and quality to ensure seamless, end-to-end execution.