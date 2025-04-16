Black Box Appoints Jai Venkat as Chief Revenue Officer Americas

April 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Black Box® announced the appointment of Jai Venkat as the company’s chief revenue officer in the Americas. Venkat will lead revenue strategy and execution, driving growth, bolstering account management and accelerating revenue across all industry verticals and horizontal practices. He will report directly to Black Box CEO Sanjeev Verma and will be a member of the executive leadership team. His appointment is part of Black Box’s broader strategic investment in refining its go-to-market strategy and strengthening leadership across key industry sectors and service lines to drive growth.