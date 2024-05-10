Black Box Announces Grand Opening of a Hyperscale Data Center of Excellence in Minnesota

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

Black Box® announced the grand opening of its state-of-the-art Hyperscale Data Center of Excellence (DCoE) in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota. With over 30 years in the Minnesota region, the company marks a significant milestone with this new facility, demonstrating its commitment to innovation and excellence in data center services and the technology industry.

The Hyperscale DCoE is designed to meet the evolving needs of hyperscale data centers, offering a comprehensive suite of services tailored to optimize performance, efficiency and reliability. Key focus areas of the DCoE include complete custom cable management, hyperscale-specific training, quality assurance, DAS and public safety solutions, logistics-as-a-service (LaaS), server refresh, fit-outs, AV integration and comprehensive networking support. At Black Box, safety is a fundamental value ingrained in the organizational culture, ensuring the safety of the company’s employees, clients and communities. As part of the commitment to safety, the Hyperscale DCoE will integrate safety training programs to uphold the highest standards of occupational health and safety.

The DCoE leverages Black Box’s decades of experience in technology solutions and its commitment both to innovation and to delivering best-in-class services to clients. From advanced networking solutions to AI-driven optimization, the center is equipped to address modern data centers’ most complex challenges.

Black Box understands that the success of data centers depends on agility, scalability and reliability. The DCoE embodies these principles, offering comprehensive services aligned to an organization’s growth and success.