Black Box Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification

February 2025

Black Box® announced that Black Box Network Services UK Ltd. (Black Box UK) has achieved ISO 14001:2015 accreditation. As the internationally recognised standard for environmental management systems (EMS), ISO 14001:2015 provides a framework not only for designing and implementing an EMS, but also for continually improving environmental performance. This milestone underscores Black Box’s unwavering commitment to sustainability, regulatory compliance, and continuous environmental improvement.

Achieving ISO 14001:2015 reinforces Black Box’s dedication to integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into its operations as part of the broader Black Box Group ESG Programme. This certification provides a structured framework for managing environmental impact, optimising resource efficiency, and driving sustainable innovation.

Commitment to ESG Excellence:

Environmental Responsibility (E)

With ISO 14001:2015, Black Box strengthens its efforts to reduce emissions, minimise waste, and enhance energy efficiency. The certification ensures compliance with environmental regulations while supporting green initiatives like renewable energy adoption and resource conservation.

Social Impact (S)

Beyond environmental sustainability, the certification fosters health, safety, and workforce well-being. It promotes responsible business practices that enhance stakeholder engagement and build trust across customers, employees, and partners.

Governance & Accountability (G)

Black Box has enhanced governance by embedding environmental responsibility into corporate policies, risk management, and decision-making, ensuring transparency, accountability, and long-term sustainability.

By aligning with ISO 14001:2015, Black Box UK continues to proactively manage its environmental impact, comply with legal and regulatory requirements, and enhance its sustainability initiatives. This achievement further cements Black Box’s reputation as a responsible, future-focused organisation committed to driving positive environmental change.