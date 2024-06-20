Bittium Tough Mobile™ 2 C Approved as an Information Security Solution for NATO Restricted Level Use

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) has approved Bittium Tough Mobile 2 C solution as NATO Information Assurance Product for NATO Restricted level use. The solution has been listed on the NATO Information Assurance Product Catalogue (NIAPC).

Bittium’s secure mobile communication solution meets the very high security requirements of governmental organizations. The solution consists of Bittium Tough Mobile™ 2 C smartphone, Bittium Secure Suite™ encryption and device management software, and Bittium Secure Call™ application for end-to-end encrypted communication. Tough Mobile 2 C has a unique dual-boot functionality that makes it a device with two separate operating modes, Personal and Confidential. Hardened Android™ operating system in the Personal mode is for personal use where for example social media applications are available. Operating system in the Confidential mode is completely separated and hardened for secure use. Secure Suite device management and encryption software product enables efficient utilization of the information security features of the Tough Mobile smartphones, reliable mobile device management, remote attestation, and secure data transmission of the device.

Bittium Tough Mobile™ 2 C smartphone with Bittium Secure Suite device management system is targeted for ultra secure government-level mobile communications. The smartphone is a combination of unparalleled hardware- and software -based information security features and usability, and two separate and hardened operating systems. Tamper-proof information security platform, privacy switch, and the supervised and secure supply chain ensure reliable and secure communication and handling of data especially in use by professionals and authorities. More information: Bittium Tough Mobile 2 C smartphone.

Bittium Secure Suite™ device management and encryption software product complements Bittium Tough Mobile smartphones with a scalable set of software services for remote management, remote attestation and securing the network connections of the device. Bittium Tough Mobile 2 C smartphone and Bittium Secure Suite together form a unique and reliable system for processing and transferring encrypted and classified material and securing critical communications. More information: Bittium Secure Suite device management and encryption software.

Bittium Secure Call™ is a secure voice, video and messaging application with end-to-end encryption. The communication application is designed for enterprise, government, and other professional users with stringent information security needs. The application supports deployment in commercial and private networks with no dependency on public Internet or cloud services. It can be deployed and fully managed by the user organization.