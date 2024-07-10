Bitdefender Warns Health-Themed Deep Fakes Rampant on Meta

July 2024 by Bitdefender

Bitdefender has released research on health-themed scam campaigns targeting Meta platforms (Facebook, Messenger and Instagram).

Most recently Martin Lewis has spoken out about the rise in these scam, issuing a warning to people to stay aware and vigilant as these scams are impersonating beloved public figures to trick unsuspecting people out of their money.

These scams are using AI generated images, deepfake videos and audio of popular celebrities and health personalities to push supplements and miracle cures via fake ads and criminally run websites.

Key findings include:

• The campaigns use images, video, and voice cloning technology to replicate popular celebrities and health personalities including Dr. Ben Carson, Brad Pitt, Cristiano Ronaldo and others.

• The highest number of followers of a compromised/fake page that promoted false advertisements had over 350,000

• The campaigns are targeting millions of recipients across the globe including Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia