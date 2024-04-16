Bitdefender Enhances Its Managed Detection & Response with New Service Tiers

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

Bitdefender unveiled the newest evolution of its Managed Detection & Response Services now offered in two distinct tiers (MDR and MDR PLUS) tailored for a customer’s specific needs, environments, and risk factors such as industry, geography, supply chains and more.

In a report by Gartner®, it states that, “The cyberthreat landscape is in constant movement, and the complexity of attacks are escalating against organizations. Most organizations lack the resources, budget or appetite to build and run their own 24/7 SOC function, which is required to help them protect and defend against attacks that increasingly cause more impact and damage to operations. MDR services enable organizations to mature their threat detection and response coverage.”

Bitdefender MDR Services provides continuous threat monitoring, detection and response, threat hunting, analyst-led recommendations, and security consulting. Services are managed from a single point using the Bitdefender GravityZone Platform, a unified security and risk analytics platform that provides advanced endpoint protection including endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR) and cloud security which includes GravityZone CSPM+, a powerful solution combining Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM).

Bitdefender MDR services are delivered from the company’s security operation centers (SOCs) located in North America, Europe and Asia. The SOCs are interconnected to share real-time threat intelligence derived from Bitdefender’s extensive network of hundreds of millions of sensors continuously collecting threat data worldwide, cybersecurity partners, and global law enforcement collaboration. Each SOC is staffed with highly skilled security analysts, threat hunters, and investigators and have Level-1 to Level-3 support capabilities to detect, verify, contain and eliminate threats as they occur.

Overview and Key Benefits of Bitdefender MDR Services

Bitdefender MDR:

• Complete Security Coverage 24x7 – Bitdefender MDR delivers threat monitoring, detection and response around-the-clock to any region across the globe leveraging its network of SOCs. Bitdefender security analysts utilize a comprehensive array of pre-approved actions to take quick and decisive response measures if a threat is found including containment, further investigations, and elimination. Each customer has a dedicated Security Account Manager (SAM) who is in constant communication until the incident is solved.

• Effective Threat Hunting – Bitdefender threat hunters are adept at seeking out and removing advanced persistent threats (APTs) silently residing in systems and spotting anomalous behaviors linked to users, applications, and third parties such as partners or supply chains. The hunters utilize real-time threat intelligence and cross-team collaboration with Bitdefender Labs to bolster their activities and ensure customer environments have up-to-the-minute protection.

• Industry-leading Security Platform/Robust Reporting – Bitdefender MDR Services and endpoint protection technologies are run from a single platform recognized by leading industry analysts and independent testing organizations as number one in several key categories including threat prevention. Intuitive real-time dashboards give analytics and insights into the security posture of environments. Frequent reporting provides a detailed overview of the service while postmortem reports give detailed information to understand incidents, potential impact to the business, and steps to help prevent similar events in the future.

Bitdefender MDR PLUS adds:

• Comprehensive Security Baselining and Tailored Threat Modeling – Unique to most MDR offerings, Bitdefender MDR PLUS tailors threat modeling based on multiple factors including company size, industry, market sector, geography and more. A thorough onboarding process is initiated to build a complete company profile on specific security challenges and then used to monitor against a set baseline based on the distinct profile.

• Global Threat Intelligence Feeds and Analysis – Bitdefender MDR PLUS utilizes a comprehensive threat intelligence lifecycle to analyze cyber threats, geopolitical activity, and industry-specific trends applying the gained knowledge to customer security. Bitdefender utilizes multiple sources of intelligence (in addition to its own) such as cybersecurity partners and global law enforcement agencies to provide superior coverage including the dark web.

• Dark Web and Priority Target Monitoring – Bitdefender MDR PLUS takes threat monitoring and protection beyond traditional customer environments to the dark web. A specialized group called Cyber Intelligence Fusion Cell (CIFC) actively monitors areas of the dark web where threat actors (including nation-state adversaries) sell stolen organizational data and intellectual property, chatter about security weaknesses and plan attacks against organizations. MDR PLUS features Priority Target monitoring that uses real-time threat intelligence and tailored detection techniques based on industry, market position or high-value assets to identify specific threats targeting the organization.

Availability

Bitdefender MDR Services are available now and offers a unique ‘proof-of-concept’ program allowing customers to try the service for 30 days (with no restrictions) before purchasing.