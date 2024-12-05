Bitdefender Enhances its Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Capabilities for Protecting Business Data in the Cloud

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

Bitdefender announced enhancements to its GravityZone XDR platform with the addition of its new Business Applications sensor, designed to protect corporate data hosted and stored in cloud-based productivity and collaboration applications. The sensor will initially support Atlassian cloud applications including Confluence, Jira, and Bitbucket, with plans to extend to other popular software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms frequently used in business operations.

A global survey of 1,200 cybersecurity professionals revealed that extending security capabilities across diverse and expanding environments is a top challenge for organizations. In addition, over half (56%) of respondents admitted they do not regularly audit or assess risks across cloud infrastructures, potentially leaving business data and critical assets exposed to cyberattacks.

As organizations use cloud-based productivity platforms like Atlassian, Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and others to drive operational efficiency and lower costs, they also increase their exposure to cyber risks. SaaS environments, which store vast amounts of information, have become prime targets for cybercriminals seeking to steal trade secrets, encrypt data for ransom, inject malicious code, or conduct espionage. These incidents often lead to privacy violations, disruptions to business operations, and severe financial losses.

The Business Applications sensor is the latest enhancement for GravityZone XDR, Bitdefender’s native XDR platform built to deliver rich security context, correlate disparate alerts, provide out-of-the-box analytics, and enable rapid incident triage and attack containment through automated and guided responses. GravityZone XDR increases threat visibility across infrastructure, cloud workloads, identities and applications by unifying and associating data from multiple sources into single, actionable organization-level incidents.

Once integrated into an Atlassian cloud environment the Business Applications sensor allows organizations to monitor and analyze security events stemming from Atlassian applications, baseline and detect unusual behavior, and immediately restrict access for suspicious users. With the addition of these capabilities, Bitdefender becomes one of the first cybersecurity providers to offer comprehensive prevention, protection, detection and response across all major attack surfaces covering endpoints, identity, productivity, network, mobile devices and cloud environments.