Beyond Technology becomes Infinera’s first Platinum partner globally

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Beyond Technology has reached a new milestone by becoming Infinera’s first Platinum partner worldwide. This recognition comes within the framework of the launch of Infinera’s renewed Partner Program in 2024, highlighting Beyond Technology’s commitment to excellence and its ability to offer advanced solutions at a global scale. To achieve this milestone, Beyond Technology demonstrated to have enough certified engineers and salespeople, with the necessary equipment for laboratory demos; It also organized events and marketing campaigns, and possesses the necessary installation, support and service capabilities for Infinera equipment.

Infinera, a pioneer company in advanced optical networks, offers technologies that allow companies and telecommunications providers to improve the capacity, speed and flexibility of their networks. Infinera solutions drive innovation in high-capacity network infrastructure, ensuring high-quality connections around the world. Beyond Technology has demonstrated a strong track record in implementing these technologies, delivering value to its customers in key regions such as the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

This promotion to Platinum status marks not only a significant achievement for Beyond Technology, it also shows a strong commitment to our vision of generating well-being and transcendence for the entire ecosystem composed of customers, strategic partners, employees, shareholders and society in general. For our partners, we are a global, specialized channel with excellent reliability in the delivery of their solutions, and with our customers we materialize this vision by providing them the trust of an expert and certified team. This collaboration will strengthen the ability of companies to optimize their networks with the latest technological innovations, guaranteeing a high quality service and greater competitiveness in the global market.