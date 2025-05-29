Beyond retailers: Criminals will attack more industries in a matter of weeks says cyber expert

May 2025 by Jack Kerr, Director at Appdome

The consistent string of cyber-attacks hitting UK retailers is cause for concern. With consumers frustrated, businesses worried, and profits down, when will companies learn that it’s up to them to protect not just their bottom line, but defences as well?

Jack Kerr, Director at mobile security company, Appdome, comments on the latest target, Adidas, and how criminals are exploiting third party apps with ease. In addition, he calls on mobile brands to act proactively to avoid significant data breaches that will inevitably come for other industries.