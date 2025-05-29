Beyond retailers: Criminals will attack more industries in a matter of weeks says cyber expert
May 2025 by Jack Kerr, Director at Appdome
The consistent string of cyber-attacks hitting UK retailers is cause for concern. With consumers frustrated, businesses worried, and profits down, when will companies learn that it’s up to them to protect not just their bottom line, but defences as well?
Jack Kerr, Director at mobile security company, Appdome, comments on the latest target, Adidas, and how criminals are exploiting third party apps with ease. In addition, he calls on mobile brands to act proactively to avoid significant data breaches that will inevitably come for other industries.
“No business is exempt from a cyber attack... This time it’s Adidas, targeted through a third-party customer service provider. It’s another stark reminder of the hidden risks lurking in the supply chain.
“While full details are still emerging, third-party attacks often exploit the everyday tools businesses rely on: mobile apps for HR, expenses, travel, CRM and more. These platforms, while essential, can provide a direct route into an organisation’s core systems when left unsecured.
“Retailers are increasingly in the firing line. M&S recently experienced a double hit, a third-party and SIM-swapping attack. Criminals hijacked identities, spoofed device locations and tricked systems into granting internal access. The methods may vary, but the goal remains the same: find the weakest link and exploit it.
“Our data is showing a significant spike in these kinds of attacks in just the last six months. And while retail is currently under siege, we will likely start to see similar attacks occur across other transactional sectors including financial services, healthcare, telecoms and more.
“Fundamentally, if you can’t secure your supply chain, you can’t secure your business.”