Beyond Encryption Announces Technology Partnership with Mimecast

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Businesses are now facing increasingly complex digital threats—which means that relying on one-size-fits-all solutions is no longer sufficient. Organisations that are governed by stringent data protection and compliance standards are actively searching for better ways to protect their business, safeguard their customers, and fulfil their regulatory obligations.

Bringing together technology from two best-in-class providers to educate and protect the financial market directly addresses these escalating challenges. Embedding Mailock, Beyond Encryption’s secure and authenticated communication solution, with Mimecast’s advanced protection framework gives organisations access to an innovative toolkit of identity assurance and verification tools. This critical layer of protection mitigates the risk of email-based threats such as misdirected messages and data breaches.

This collaboration also ensures that businesses—irrespective of their internal systems and back-office infrastructure—can benefit from enhanced interoperability and a truly integrated, secure communications solution. This exemplifies the ‘better together’ philosophy, highlighting that developing an ecosystem of specialised solutions which connect consumers and industries is more effective than a singular approach.