Belden Launches Solutions that Deliver Secure Power Connections

June 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Data Acquisition & Transmission

• Belden FiberExpress XHD Fiber Patch Panel System supports the trend toward increasing fiber densification. These panels facilitate migration to 40G, 100G, 200G and 400G networks, with 1U, 2U and 4U variants.

• Belden EN-IEC rated LSZH RS485 AWG18 cables support longer RS-485 runs with less voltage drop, higher current for powered devices, and meet standards like BACnet MS/TP ensuring reliable data, power delivery, and cross-protocol compatibility in industrial applications.

• Redesigned Lumberg Automation M12 Power Solution delivers reliable, secure power connections in harsh conditions where durability, flexibility and high current handling are vital. With its extended shielding technology, this solution is ideal for high-demand applications.

Data Orchestration & Management

• Hirschmann EAGLE40-03 HiSecOS v05.2.00 firewall software supports DPI enforcer modules for Siemens S7 and S7 Plus, along with other protocols, for the EAGLE40-03.

• Hirschmann RPSS Power Supplies are cost-efficient, easy-to-install and feature up to 480 W of power output and high efficiency to support companies in a wide range of industries, including process manufacturing, material handling and machine building.

• Hirschmann SPIDER III family expands its portfolio with 5-port and 8-port SPIDER-SL variants offering a built-in Quality of Service (QoS) function increasing the reliable data transmission in applications with EtherNet/IP or PROFINET according to Conformance Class A.

• Hirschmann Industrial HiVision version 8.6 expedites software delivery and registration with a new licensing option. Also, version 8.6 heightens security with permissions granularity that limits some users’ ability to configure external applications.

• Belden PROVIZE Suite 1.10 introduces extended cable planning capabilities. Also new: Network visualization PDF exports streamline reviews. Further role and device definitions distinguish between endpoints and devices and denote their capabilities.

• CloudRail.OS software now features a Docker container that runs the full CloudRail functionality on any type of hardware or in data centers.