Belden announced the launch of its Hirschmann GREYHOUND2000

April 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

As organizations pursue their digital ambitions, the demand for fiber-based Ethernet communications is at an all-time high. GREYHOUND2000 meets the moment with a robust, future-ready design that delivers the reliability and uptime required for high-demand applications and can evolve as network demands rise.

These rugged switches are designed for a wide range of markets and applications. GREYHOUND2000 is ideal for power generation, transmission and distribution, mass transit, rail systems, and within the process industries.

GREYHOUND2000 delivers features organizations need to design robust, resilient networks:

• Maximum flexibility and configurability with up to 34 ports – the most of any Belden rugged industrial Ethernet switch.

• Redundancy protocols built into every port to deliver the high uptime and network stability required by mission-critical operations.

• Designed for the toughest industrial environments with a wide temperature range (up to +85°C for 16 hours in dry heat) and high electromagnetic compatibility (EMC).