BackBox Wins Top Infosec Innovator Award for Cyber Resilience Market Leadership

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

BackBox announced that it was named winner in the Market Leader Cyber Resilience category from Cyber Defense Magazine’s annual InfoSec Innovator Awards. The winners were announced today during CyberDefenseCon 2024 in Orlando, Florida.

According to Cisco, nearly half of organizations worldwide (54%) have experienced a cybersecurity incident. And 73% of all organizations believe they will likely face a cybersecurity incident that disrupts operations within the next 12 to 24 months.

Keeping network devices resilient means that network availability remains high with fewer disruptions, the risk of a breach and a financial and reputational fallout from disruption is reduced, and organizations remain compliant with policies and regulations, reducing the potential for fines and other penalties.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. BackBox is worthy of being named a winner in these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.