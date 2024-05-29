BackBox Named Network Computing Awards 2024 Winner

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

BackBox announced today that the BackBox Network Automation platform was named the Software Product of the Year category winner at the 2024 Network Computing Awards. The company was also a finalist in three other categories. Public voting to determine the winner in each category was held from March 27 through May 13, and winners were announced at a London ceremony on May 23, 2024.

BackBox was a finalist in the following categories and was named the Software Product of the Year winner.

Network Security Product of the Year: BackBox Network Vulnerability Manager

New Product of the Year: BackBox Network Vulnerability Manager

The Customer Service Award

The BackBox Network Automation Platform is purpose-built for network administrators to close the loop between dynamic inventory, vulnerability management, threat intelligence for firewalls and other network and security devices, and automated OS upgrades. In 2023, BackBox introduced Network Vulnerability Manager, becoming the first platform to offer deep integration of network automation with vulnerability management for network teams.