Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

BackBox Named Network Computing Awards 2024 Winner

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

BackBox announced today that the BackBox Network Automation platform was named the Software Product of the Year category winner at the 2024 Network Computing Awards. The company was also a finalist in three other categories. Public voting to determine the winner in each category was held from March 27 through May 13, and winners were announced at a London ceremony on May 23, 2024.

BackBox was a finalist in the following categories and was named the Software Product of the Year winner.

Network Security Product of the Year: BackBox Network Vulnerability Manager
New Product of the Year: BackBox Network Vulnerability Manager
The Customer Service Award

The BackBox Network Automation Platform is purpose-built for network administrators to close the loop between dynamic inventory, vulnerability management, threat intelligence for firewalls and other network and security devices, and automated OS upgrades. In 2023, BackBox introduced Network Vulnerability Manager, becoming the first platform to offer deep integration of network automation with vulnerability management for network teams.


See previous articles

    












Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 