MAGIC QUADRANT

BackBox is the Sole Vendor Recognized as a Strong Performer in the Gartner® Voice of the Customer for Network Automation Platforms

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

BackBox announces its recognition in the most recent Gartner Voice of the Customer (VOC) report for Network Automation Platforms. BackBox is the only Network Automation Platform company named a Strong Performer in this report. Additionally, BackBox secured a 90% willingness to recommend percentage and the highest star rating (4.6/5 stars) based on 31 reviews as of March 2024.

The “Voice of the Customer” is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights™’ reviews into insights for IT decision makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in your buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution.

In addition, BackBox’s current Net Promoter Score (NPS) is 85, with any score above 80 considered world-class by Bain & Company, the creators of the NPS metric. Enterprises worldwide trust BackBox to automate and audit network operations with precision and efficiency, and the company is committed to driving innovation and delivering unparalleled value to its customers.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Network Automation Platforms, Peer Contributors, 24 May 2024


