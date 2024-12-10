AttackIQ Announces Appointment of Brigadier General Paul Craft as Senior Advisor

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

As the longest-serving Chief of Cyber for the U.S. Army, Paul spearheaded the development of the Army’s elite cyber force. His leadership as Commander of the Army’s Cyber and Electronic Warfare School was instrumental in recruiting, training, and mentoring the next generation of cyber warriors, including soldiers and officers. He also shaped cyber policy and resource allocation at the highest levels within the Department of the Army, serving multiple tours in the Military District of Washington as part of the CIO/G-6 office.

Paul is the founder and first commander of the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Global Operations Command. He previously served as Director of Operations (J-3) for Joint Force Headquarters – DoD Information Networks at USCYBERCOM, where he led the unit to Full Operational Capability.

Throughout his distinguished career, Paul has played a pivotal role in defending the nation and securing advanced networks across a variety of global settings. As a member of the AttackIQ Advisory Board, he will provide invaluable strategic insights, leveraging his deep cybersecurity expertise to guide the company’s vision and help strengthen its defense capabilities in an increasingly complex threat landscape.