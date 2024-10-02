AttackIQ and EY US Join Forces to Offer Global Access of Flex and Ready!

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

AttackIQ® announced an expanded global relationship with Ernst & Young LLP that provides access of AttackIQ Flex and AttackIQ Ready! to EY US customers.

EY US teams will leverage the AttackIQ platform as a foundation to build their own unique security service packages, catering to specific client industry requirements and threat landscapes. By integrating Flex and Ready! into its offerings, EY US will provide clients with a more comprehensive and adaptable solution that prioritizes continual validation, ultimately leading to a more robust security posture.

While continuous testing is essential for an adaptable security posture, resource limitations prevent many organizations from effectively implementing this practice. This leaves them exposed to ever-changing threats and potential breaches through undetected vulnerabilities. AttackIQ Flex empowers organizations to rapidly test their security controls on demand. It revolutionizes the breach and attack simulation market by offering full adversary and security control test suites, removing the obstacles of price, complexity and time constraints.

Ready! is a continuous security control validation platform that seamlessly integrates fully automated and on-demand adversary emulation capabilities with an easy-to-use user experience. With Ready!, users can initiate complete adversary emulations at the click of a button. Seamless integration with Flex enables organizations to extend their testing to any device, anywhere.