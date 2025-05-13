Asigra Unveils SaaSAssure® 2025 Featuring Granular Restore and Autodiscovery for Key Business Apps

May 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Asigra Inc. announced the launch and general availability of SaaSAssure® 2025 to customers in North America, the UK and European Union. The latest generation of the SaaS-based data protection platform delivers advanced recovery for a wide array of SaaS applications and includes significant feature enhancements such as granular backup and restore for Microsoft Exchange and HubSpot, as well as Autodiscovery support for Microsoft Exchange and SharePoint, designed to meet the growing compliance and resiliency needs of enterprises, MSPs and other IT solution providers.

SaaSAssure is a cloud-native data protection platform designed to secure and recover data across business-critical SaaS applications. It offers enterprise-grade backup and recovery capabilities, ensuring business continuity and compliance. Key features include multi-factor authentication, AES 256-bit encryption, and advanced intrusion prevention systems. SaaSAssure supports rapid deployment, with setup times under five minutes, and provides flexible storage options, including Asigra Cloud Storage and Bring Your Own Storage (BYOS). Its multi-tenant architecture and user-friendly interface make it ideal for MSPs seeking robust SaaS data protection to support customer requirements. The latest generation software includes important new capabilities, including:

• Microsoft Exchange Granular Restore: Users can now restore individual mailboxes, folders, emails, contacts, events, and attachments, or perform full backups and mailbox restores.

• HubSpot Granular Restore: Restore everything from entire backups to specific CRM categories, object groups (e.g., Contacts, Companies, Custom Objects), and individual records with or without associated data.

• HubSpot Custom Object Restore: Previously backed up custom objects are now fully restorable.

• Autodiscovery for Microsoft Exchange: Automatically detects and adds new mailboxes, including shared, licensed, and resource types into domain level backups.

• Autodiscovery for Microsoft SharePoint: Automatically includes newly created SharePoint sites in domain level backups for improved coverage.

• Domain Level SharePoint Backup: Simplifies multi-site backup management for SharePoint users.

• Intuitive Restore Interface: A redesigned UI streamlines the recovery process for IT teams and MSPs.

• Email Alerts: Configurable alerts for key activities like backup failures improve incident response.

• Pendo Resource Center Integration: Offers enhanced in-platform user guidance and support.

MSPs Leading the Charge in the UK

SaaSAssure is multi-tenant and channel first, enabling MSPs to better support SaaS heavy environments across industries. Pre-integrated connectors for Microsoft 365, Salesforce, HubSpot, QuickBooks Online, Box, OneDrive, SharePoint, Confluence, and JIRA help MSPs simplify delivery while adding resiliency.

Availability SaaSAssure is now available for immediate deployment.